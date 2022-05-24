Steelers reportedly preparing to name Omar Khan their next General Manager

The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken their time as their try and find their next acting General Manager (GM). Once it became known Kevin Colbert wouldn’t be signing another yearly contract, the team started to put the wheels in motion to replace the long-time GM.

With Colbert’s contract running through the 2022 NFL Draft, the team started casting a wide net for potential candidates for the vacancy. After the first round of interviews the list was narrowed down to six. Of those six, two were in-house candidates, Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt.

As of Tuesday night, it is being reported the team is preparing to name one of those in-house candidates, Omar Khan, as their next GM.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Steelers’ VP Omar Khan is expected to be named Pittsburgh’s next general manager, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

There will be a contingent of the fan base who is likely wondering how the team could settle on a man who is more of the front office type, a salary cap guru, than someone with a scouting acumen. Well, it is also being reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette there was a contingency plan for naming Khan as the next GM. That plan was former Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of player personnel, Andy Weidle, would be named the Assistant GM in Pittsburgh.

As part of the arrangement, the Steelers are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl, a Mt. Lebanon native, as assistant general manager. https://t.co/VeJpmAePNe — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 25, 2022

Weidl isn’t just a Pittsburgh native, but the football mind you want in your front office. He and Khan will make a very dynamic duo making the decisions for the Steelers for the foreseeable future.

A caveat which hasn’t been discussed as much is the fact Colbert himself would like to remain on in some advisory role. That is, if Art Rooney II would be willing to have him. If the team can keep Colbert on board, in some capacity, while transitioning to the Khan/Weidl era, it might be a best-case scenario for the organization.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they make this move official, as well as the team prepares to go through Phase 3 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.