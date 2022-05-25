5 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Day 1 of OTAs

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke briefly with the Pittsburgh media following Tuesday’s first OTA practice. Based on the questions, the “Players Mentioned” article is able to make another return. Remember these are players mentioned in response to specific questions during the Q&A period.

Stephon Tuitt

The player a lot Steelers fans want information on more than any other when it comes to the 2022 season is the return of Stephon Tuitt. Coach Tomlin was asked, even though it’s a voluntary work out, if he had any more clarity on Stephan Tuitt.

“You’re exactly right. This is voluntary.”

After not addressing the initial question, Coach Tomlin was asked a follow-up question if he would like to see Tuitt there as it has been along time since he’s been on the field with the Steelers.

“I focus my energy on those that are here. That’s how I make it a productive day. Particularly in the football environment that we’re in. Now we all know the nature of these workouts, they are voluntary. And so, I’m doing a disservice to the men that made the commitment to be here if I have any other mentality.”

Tyson Alualu

Another player who missed most of the 2021 NFL season along the defensive line was Tyson Alualu. Coach Tomlin was asked if he looked forward to a return of an older player coming back from long-term injury.

“I don’t know that I’m looking for anything in that regard as we’re out here today because we’re in helmets. It’s teaching, it’s learning. Obviously, he has complete medical clearance to be out here and so that component of his participation doesn’t capture much of my attention.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Keeping with the theme of not actually answering questions about the specific players asked, Coach Tomlin was asked if he has talked with Minkah Fitzpatrick about his level of activity this offseason since he is is looking for a long-term deal.

“I have not.”

Najee Harris

Finally asked about a player in which he would answer the question, Coach Tomlin was asked about Najee Harris having another year of experience with the Steelers.

“Najee acts like he has the answers to the test, but he did last year also. So, love Naj.”

Ben Roethlisberger

Despite retiring after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger was still a topic of a question for Coach Tomlin. Since it was a question about a former Steelers player, it was included this time. Coach Tomlin was asked if it was weird not having Ben Roethlisberger out there on the first day of team activities.

“It is, but you know, it’s ever changing in this business. That’s a component of it is, it’s weird to be out here without Kevin Colbert in an official capacity as well. So that’s just the nature of this thing. The wheels keep turning.”

The entire press conference can be seen on the Steelers YouTube channel by clicking HERE.