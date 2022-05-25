Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Carlins Platel

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. After rookie minicamp, the Steelers added another four players. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on this list of players added following rookie minicamp is South Carolina cornerback Carlins Platel.

Carlins Platel

Cornerback

Senior

South Carolina

6’1” 205 lbs

After three seasons at Division II Assumption University, and missing out on his senior year due to the global pandemic, Carlins Platel joined the South Carolina Gamecocks as a graduate student in 2021. Playing in 12 games Platel had 21 tackles, 2.5 of which were for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Current Steelers at the position:

Cornerback

Cam Sutton Levi Wallace Ahkello Witherspoon Arthur Maulet Justin Layne James Pierre Linden Stephens Chris Steele Carlins Platel

Draft Profiles:

After searching high and low, there was not a draft profile I could find on Carlins Platel within the last two seasons. For that reason, I will simply include his player bio from gamecocksonline.com:

* 2021 Overcoming Adversity Award Graduate transfer from Division II Assumption University in Worchester, Mass., a member of the Northeast-10 Conference, who played one season with the Gamecocks... had some position flexibility from a corner/nickel standpoint. 2021 (Graduate) Grad transfer who played in 12 games making seven starts at the nickel position... did not play in the Troy game... selected by the Carolina coaches as one of four Overcoming Adversity Award winners... credited with 21 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack against Tennessee... made a season-high four stops on two occasions - versus Kentucky and at Texas A&M... registered a pair of pass breakups, both against Auburn... forced a pair of fumbles, both coming against Kentucky. 2020 (Senior) Sat out the 2020 season as Assumption did not compete due to COVID-19. 2019 (Junior) Named to the NE10 all-conference first-team... appeared in 10 games for the Greyhounds... recorded 21 tackles with two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery... had three punt returns for 14 yards... the Hounds posted a 6-4 mark, including a 5-3 conference record. 2018 (Sophomore) Appeared in 10 games where he recorded 26 total tackles and two interceptions... credited with six pass breakups... had his best game against New Haven where he recorded five tackles... the Greyhounds went 6-4 under first-year head coach Andy McKenzie, including a 6-3 mark in the NE10. 2017 (Freshman) Named to the NE10 All-Rookie team... appeared in 13 games in which he recorded 41 tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions... had eight pass breakups...had his best game against Findlay where he had five tackles and a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown. HIGH SCHOOL Played football and ran track at Everett (Mass.) High School, graduating in 2017... played in the MIAA Division 1 Championship against Xaverian... named first-team all-state in 2016... led the team in interceptions with six. PERSONAL Carlins Platel … has five siblings, Marcken, Yrv, Webb, Bernard, and Darslyn.

Film:

To finish off the breakdown of Carlins Platel, no evaluation is complete without film. Unfortunately there are only two clips of individual plays: