Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: Will the Steelers’ opponents be able to tame their new tiger?

Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Brandon Hunt and Kevin Colbert when it comes to personnel. This week, Matty examines the

Rundown of the show:

Will the Steelers’ updated offense confound opponents?

Much More

Breaking News: Steelers announce Omar Khan as their new General Manager

After months of going through the interview process, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the successor to general manger Kevin Colbert as former vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan will be next to sit the the general manger chair. Join BTSC editor Dave Schofield as he brings the news of the latest announcement and what is next for Khan as the Steelers new GM.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Will Marvin Leal be the real day-al (deal)?

DeMarvin Leal could be a steal of a third-round pick for the Steelers, but what does the Texas A&M Aggie offer to the Steelers? It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. Tonight Geoff and Shannon welcome Russell Gatlin of SB Nation’s Good Bull Hunting.

News and Notes

A look at DeMarvin Leal’s time at Texas A&M

Special Guest: Russell Gatlin of SB Nation’s Good Bull Hunting

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: The misunderstood value of Derek Watt

So many Steelers fans feel that Derek Watt is a waste of cap space due to his rarely being used as a fullback. But his excellence on special teams makes him worth the investment. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Derek Watt

and more geeky numbers!

