Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Nick Sciba

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. After rookie minicamp, the Steelers added another four players. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on this list of players added following rookie minicamp is Wake Forrest kicker Nick Sciba.

Nick Sciba

Kicker

Senior

Wake Forrest

5’9” 191 lbs

Appearing in 48 games in four seasons at Wake Forest, kicker Nick Sciba was a perfect 193 for 193 when kicking extra points. In four seasons, Sciba made 80 of 89 field goal attempts for an 89.9% percentage. In his final year at Wake Forest in 2021, Sciba was 65 for 65 on extra points and 23 for 25 for a 92.0% percentage on field goals.

Current Steelers at the position:

Kicker

Chris Boswell Nick Sciba

Draft Profiles:

After searching high and low, there was not a draft profile I could find on Nick Sciba within the last two seasons. There was a breakdown by profootballnetwork.com where Sciba was listed as their second-best kicker going into Day 2 of the 2022 draft:

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba is the epitome of consistency. While a lot of kickers see a fluctuation of accuracy during their collegiate careers, Sciba has never had a season where he’s recorded less than 80% success from his field-goal attempts. Furthermore, the Wake Forest wonder has never missed an extra-point attempt in his four-year career. One of the top kickers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sciba set the NCAA record for career field-goal percentage. The Wake Forest wizard hit 89.9% of his field-goal attempts. On the way to achieving that landmark, Sciba went an NCAA record 34 attempts without a miss. He’s the fastest ever player to reach the top 10 successful field goals in NCAA history. One of the most significant barriers to Sciba’s ascension has been his usage by Wake Forest. During his career, he’s never hit a 50-yarder, with a career-long 49-yard effort in 2018. However, he showcased during the all-star game cycle that he can be accurate from downtown. Hopefully, that should alleviate any of those concerns.

Film:

To finish off the breakdown of Nick Sciba, no evaluation is complete without film: