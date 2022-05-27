Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Chasing Chase

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the week’s hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, we tell you which quarterback won voluntary OTAs. Plus, the fans who are acting like Godzilla over the promotion of King Khan. And we have a Steelers encounter with destiny that gives us our first good omen of the coming season. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter and beyond.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Which QB won voluntary OTAs

Omar Khan

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Will the new pass catchers give the Steelers offense the fireworks they need?

The Steelers crew of receivers was depleted at the end of 2022 with Ray-Ray McCloud being forced into heavier than expected action. They reloaded at the position in the offseason. Will the new pass catchers give the offense the fireworks they need? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The new Steelers wideouts and the spark that they need to provide

Trivia

Let’s Ride: Please stop with the overreaction during Steelers OTAs

Everybody is excited to see the Steelers players gather and get started in shorts, even if they are merely wearing shorts. But Steeler Nation is already critiquing the cake before it goes into the oven. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts with Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers OTAs and the overreaction that accompanies them

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

