Steelers new GM Omar Khan announces several front office hirings

On Friday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers held a press conference to announce Omar Khan as their new general manager. Speaking to the media for the first time with his new title, Khan also answered questions about the job, his philosophies, and filling out his staff. After fielding a question specifically about a new person rumored to be hired by the Steelers in the front office, Kahn announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Andy Weidl and Sheldon White as part of their front office. Additionally, Dan Colbert is being elevated to a senior-level position. This per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

While the report is Andy Weidl will act as assistant general manager, Khan was not giving any specific titles at this time. As for Sheldon White, the same is holding true when it comes to titles as to where he will be utilized in the personnel department.

A Pittsburgh native, Weidl began his journey in NFL offices with the Steelers in 1998 as a player personnel assistant. After two years with the Steelers, Weidl became a national combine scout for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2002. Promoted to the northeast area scout with New Orleans for two years, Weidl joined the Baltimore Ravens scouting department in 2005. After four seasons has the west area scout, Weidl spent four more seasons as the northeast scout followed by four years as the east regional scout.

Hired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 as the assistant director of player personnel, Weidl became the director of player personnel two years later in 2018. After one season, Weidl saw a promotion to vice president of player personnel which is his current position with the team.

As for Sheldon White, his ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers are extremely recent as his son, Cody White, was on the Steelers 53-man roster for the majority of the 2021 season. The elder White played in the NFL for the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals Drafted in the third round of the 1988 draft by the New York Giants, White played six seasons at cornerback in the NFL where he appeared in 72 games with seven starts. White finished his career with 11 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

As an executive, White began in 1997 as a scout for the Detroit Lions before becoming the director of pro personnel in 2000. In 2009 he saw a promotion to vice president of pro personnel before serving as interim general manager in 2015. White then spent five years as the executive director of player personnel and recruiting for Michigan State before spending last season as a scout with the Washington Football Team.

As for Dan Colbert, he is the son of outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert and has spent the last 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the scouting department.

