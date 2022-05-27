After Omar Khan named GM, Brandon Hunt reportedly joining Eagles scouting department

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a difficult decision to make when it came to naming their next General Manager (GM). After 16 candidates were cut down to six, there were two in-house candidates most viewed as front-runners for the job.

When the dust settled, the Steelers chose Omar Khan as their next GM for an organization which hasn’t had to make such a decision since they hired Kevin Colbert in 2000. The decision made by Art Rooney II would have obvious ripple effects within the organization, and it seems they’ve already started.

Throughout the process of the Steelers choosing their next GM, long-time scouting director Brandon Hunt was not one to sit back and wait for the team to make up their minds. Instead, he interviewed for other positions while the Steelers made up their minds.

Hunt interviewed for a lateral position with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buffalo Bills for their assistant GM vacancy. It is now being reported Hunt is going to take the position with Philadelphia.

This per Geoff Mosher:

Update: Brandon Hunt is expected to join the #Eagles’ scouting department, per NFL sources. https://t.co/iq620rKQc0 — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) May 27, 2022

In an interesting turn of events, Khan is bringing on Andy Weidl, who was in the personnel department for the Eagles, and Hunt is leaving to join Philadelphia. Is it a fair trade off? Depends who you talk to, but this makes it clear Hunt wasn’t about to stick around after Khan was named the GM, a job he likely felt he deserved after the years he put in with the Steelers.

Khan spoke with the media for the first time Friday morning, and talked about some of the front office hires he has made. You can read more about those in the link below:

During the press conference Khan also said there are other moves yet to be made, but those have yet to be finalized. He also refused to state what each hired/promoted member of the Steelers staff will be, considering he has only been on the job a few days.

The logical Steelers fan knew there was a chance of the organization chose an in-house candidate, the other one would likely be leaving. This was how it played out, and the Steelers will now have their work cut out for them in the personnel department without Hunt being the usual fixture in that area.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they work through Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.