Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 14

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. We found out this week Omar Khan is the Steelers new general manager. Your overall impression of the hire: thumbs up or thumbs down?

2. With a new GM, how many seasons do you think it will take in order to accurately assess how he is performing?

3. The first of three weeks of OTAs is in the books. On a scale of 1 to 10 (1 being very little and 10 being very much so), what is your overall concern that Stephon Tuitt was not at the practices? Explain.

4. In the same line as the previous question, what is your level of concern from 1 to 10 that Diontae Johnson is not in attendance? Is it the same answer for both questions, and if not what separates the two situations?

5. Even after only three OTA practices, it appears what many fans believed to be the case is what will play out among the interior offensive line up until the Steelers first game in Cincinnati. From what has been reported so far, it appears to be a four-man race to three starting spots between (listed alphabetically) Mason Cole, James Daniels, Kevin Dotson, and Kendrick Green. In a way-too-early-but-we need-to-ask-something-as-a-question moment, who ends up being the odd man out of the starting lineup Week 1 assuming all four players are healthy?

6. It’s Memorial Day weekend here in the United States. Any special plans for the holiday weekend from a menu standpoint? If so, please share.

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

