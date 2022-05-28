Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Love, tolerance, and respect

I am camping / working this week so I will be brief and to the point.

What a horrible month.

This world needs more love, tolerance, and respect.

1. What was the one Steelers thing that stood out most to you this week? Something from OTAs? The Kahn announcement? Something else?

2. How happy are you at this moment with the offseason? What is your favorite or least favorite move?

3. With another (NHL) video review controversy two nights ago, where do you stand on video review in sports? Is it something we need to continue to use and look to improve or should we just scrap it entirely?

4. We haven’t really talked food lately so here goes! What is your go to late night snack? And could it depend on certain circumstances? Ex. if I am sitting around a campfire I will kill for chili Fritos and a cold beverage – something about them just sings campfire to me… However, if I am watching a game or a movie with Mrs Canuck, I will be very happy with a small bowl of plain Ruffles.

5. As noted above, I am (kinda) camping this week. What is your favorite summer thing to do?

P.S. — A small part of my youth passed on from the earth this week - RIP Ray Liotta and Andy Fletcher.