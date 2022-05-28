Getting to know the Steelers 2022 UDFAs: Tyler Snead

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster with ten undrafted free agents. After rookie minicamp, the Steelers added another four players. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2022 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Last on this list of players added following rookie minicamp is East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead.

Tyler Snead

Wide receiver

Junior

East Carolina

5’7” 174 lbs

Despite only officially being a junior, Tyler Snead played for years at East Carolina appeared in 36 games. In four seasons, Snead had 201 receptions for 2,380 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Snead also had 12 rushing attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Snead returned both kicks and punts his final three years where we had 60 kick returns for 1,268 yards and two touchdowns along with 37 punt returns for 260 yards and a 7.0 yards per return average. Additionally, Snead threw six passes in his final two seasons where he completed four of them for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Current Steelers at the position:

Wide Receiver

Draft Profiles:

I was able to find one draft profile on Tyler Snead from nfldraftbuzz.com:

Strengths Does not have exceptional straight-line speed but takes advantage of open seams when his quarterback is on target. Has the strong hands any NFL wide receiver coach and quarterback would covet. Tracks the deep ball over either shoulder and brings in passes fluidly without breaking stride downfield. Does not possess top breakaway speed, though he’s rarely caught from behind. Often used on deep routes, getting separation down the sideline or over the middle on crossing routes by extending his arms rather than pure speed. Does a nice job locating and tracking deep passes and is a legitimate vertical threat. Willing to go up and attack the ball. Weaknesses NFL defenders may be able to knock him off his route because of his slight frame. Lacks ideal size and strength and is a ·mallish target with a lean, frail-looking frame. Can be overmatched at the line of scrimmage when physical !le/enders get their hands on him. Struggles in press coverage and was knocked on his back more than a few times. Doesn’t have the size to consistently win on the outside, but can be productive working the middle of the field and as a return man. Does not always use his hands to secure deep throws, allowing the ball into his pads and chest.

Film:

