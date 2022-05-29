NFL considering changing the Pro Bowl...finally

The Pro Bowl sucks.

I feel as if I could leave the article there after one second and everyone who reads it would be in 100% agreement.

However, since the Pro Bowl is consistently viewed as a joke, the NFL is finally taking a look at changing the annual All-Star game. At the recent NFL owners meetings in Atlanta, commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about what might change with the Pro Bowl.

“I think the conclusion [of discussions] was that the game itself doesn’t work,” Goodell said Tuesday. “And we need to find another way to celebrate our players.”

At one point during the question and answer session, Goodell spoke about the potential of eliminating the game all together. But he then added how if the game wasn’t played, other events/competitions could take its place.

“[The goal is] to celebrate that these are our Pro Bowl players, the best players in our league, and give them an opportunity to celebrate that with our fans,” Goodell said. “We’ve talked about some of the events around the Pro Bowl are really, extremely popular, whether the quarterback challenge or some of the other events. So those are some of the things we will continue to discuss.”

While I can’t speak for you, the reader, I can say how a change to the Pro Bowl would be welcome. I’ve often said fans would be more interested in a day-long slate of activities which would not only make for better viewing, but also not have as many athletes backing out for fear of injury and/or desire to participate.

What would these activities look like, in my opinion? Glad you asked! Here are some of the events I think would be fun to watch:

Bench Press Competition

Fastest Man (by position)

Quarterback Skills Competition

Alumni vs. Current Flag Football

These are just a few of the events which would be much more intriguing, and fun to watch, compared to the product the NFL has thrown on the field seemingly forever. Who doesn’t remember those awesome quarterback skills competitions with the moving targets and the blue chalk on the footballs?? Give me that and I’ll watch without hesitation.

