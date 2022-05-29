 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Officially Official edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/23

Of course, the Steelers were not eligible, but I’d love to see them on Hard Knocks. Yes, it would be a distraction, but that inside look would be awesome.

Just terrible. Nothing else to say.

Only OJ’s search for “the real killer” lasted longer than this.

Tuesday 5/24

OTAs started today with reports of Mitch Trubisky being the QB1, Cam Heyward mentioning that Stephon Tuitt could be back soon, and many players taking the mic. But the most interesting news is the battle for left guard between Dotson and Green.

Wednesday 5/25

It’s officially official. Now all of those fretting the possible loss of Khan have shifted to complaining about the hire and the loss of Brandon Hunt.

Thursday 5/26

This clears it up, but I was hoping to get a more comical explanation from the most interesting Steeler.

Friday 5/27

More pieces of the puzzle put together in Pittsburgh. This time around, Cody White’s dad, Kevin Colbert’s son and a Pittsburgh native were hired for the front office. Too bad my dad wasn’t a janitor at Heinz Field, I could be assistant to the traveling secretary.

Saturday 5/28

A shocker to nobody. Hunt didn’t get the GM job and he’s looking for a different opportunity. Can’t blame the guy.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

