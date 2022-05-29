A look back at the Steelers week that was: Officially Official edition

The Steelers’ season ended four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 5/23

The Cardinals will be the featured team on this year’s in-season Hard Knocks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 23, 2022

Of course, the Steelers were not eligible, but I’d love to see them on Hard Knocks. Yes, it would be a distraction, but that inside look would be awesome.

According to the Broward County medical examiner's report, Dwayne Haskins had been drinking heavily before he was hit and killed by a dump truck on I-595 last month. Two samples had BACs of .2 and .24. Florida's legal limit is .08. https://t.co/v4mwIaR3fn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 23, 2022

Just terrible. Nothing else to say.

Steelers have concluded the interview process for GM position and will choose Kevin Colbert’s successor from the six candidates who received second interviews, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 24, 2022

Only OJ’s search for “the real killer” lasted longer than this.

Tuesday 5/24

Steelers guard Kevin Dotson said he was expecting what happened today at the first day of OTAs to happen — a competition with Kendrick Green for the starting left guard spot. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 24, 2022

OTAs started today with reports of Mitch Trubisky being the QB1, Cam Heyward mentioning that Stephon Tuitt could be back soon, and many players taking the mic. But the most interesting news is the battle for left guard between Dotson and Green.

Wednesday 5/25

We have named Omar Khan as our General Manager. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2022

It’s officially official. Now all of those fretting the possible loss of Khan have shifted to complaining about the hire and the loss of Brandon Hunt.

Thursday 5/26

Had to ask Steelers WR George Pickens about this Internet-famous photo. Yes he's seen the memes and finds them funny.



As for that pose: "Literally, someone caught me at a weird angle at a weird time. I stood up out of a chair, I had the ski thing on, that took it over the top." pic.twitter.com/DP0ydGSxTo — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) May 26, 2022

This clears it up, but I was hoping to get a more comical explanation from the most interesting Steeler.

Friday 5/27

We have announced the following front office changes:

• Andy Weidl hired as assistant general manager

• Sheldon White hired as director of pro scouting

• Dan Colbert promoted to director of college scouting — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 27, 2022

More pieces of the puzzle put together in Pittsburgh. This time around, Cody White’s dad, Kevin Colbert’s son and a Pittsburgh native were hired for the front office. Too bad my dad wasn’t a janitor at Heinz Field, I could be assistant to the traveling secretary.

Saturday 5/28

Brandon Hunt is heading to Philadelphia to join the Eagles scouting department, I’m told, confirming @ByKimberleyA.



So in the end, Steelers lose a valuable part of their org with Hunt heading across the state, but bring in one of Philly’s top personnel men in Andy Weidl. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 27, 2022

A shocker to nobody. Hunt didn’t get the GM job and he’s looking for a different opportunity. Can’t blame the guy.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.