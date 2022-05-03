The BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: There’s a reason why we don’t make the draft decisions for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a decision to draft Kenny Pickett when they did at No. 20 because they didn’t feel that they could afford to wait to draft the Pitt QB. Because another signal caller wasn’t chosen until the third round, some will the Steelers could have waited. But what we are forgetting is that Pickett very well could have gone in the first round if he was available. Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about why we can’t second guess the decision makers this early.

News and Notes

The perils of second -guessing the Steelers’ Draft

A visit from Britsburgh Owen, Voice from Across the Pond

Steelers Hangover: Did you need to sleep off the Steelers’ Draft?

Plain and simple, some people loved the Steelers’ 2022 Draft. Others are chagrined. Let’s talk abaht it. Join BTSC Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White in discussing this as the hangover from the regular season shifts into the organizational build to the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Where’s the Cornerback? Looking at the Steelers defensive additions

The Pittsburgh Steelers covered a lot of areas over the weekend but did not really address the cornerback position. How much of a concern will that be? Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week, Geoffrey’s focus turns back to the draft and the defensive personnel. It’s film study in audio form.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Where are the cornerbacks?

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

