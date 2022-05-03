The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and with the dust settling fans and pundits can start to take a look at draft classes as a whole and analyze the newest acquisitions. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they added seven new draft picks, along with 10 undrafted rookie free agents (UDFAs).

Throughout the three day selection process, it is natural to tend to like some picks more than others. Some talk about value, based on the pick and the round they were selected, while others talk about potential.

Either way, everyone is analyzing draft classes, and ESPN’s Todd McShay gave his best pick per team. For the Steelers’ draft class, his favorite pick was none other than the team’s second round pick, George Pickens out of the University of Georgia.

Take a look at his reasoning behind why he liked the pick so much...

George Pickens, WR, Georgia (Round 2, No. 52) Everyone knew Pittsburgh was going to draft a quarterback in Round 1, and it did when it took Kenny Pickett from down the road at Pitt at No. 20. Whether or not the Steelers took the right QB will be debated for a while, especially since no other signal-caller was drafted until No. 74. (I had Liberty’s Malik Willis ranked higher, but Pickett has solid accuracy and good pocket mobility.) But regardless of whether Pickett or Mitch Trubisky will be under center, Pittsburgh had to add some playmakers in the draft. Pickens was getting first-round buzz — in fact, I had him at the tail end of Round 1 in my final mock draft — and could be a great get for Pittsburgh on Day 2. His best trait is tracking the deep ball. He accelerates off the line of scrimmage, knows when to get his head around to find the ball and has the second gear to run underneath it. A torn ACL in his right knee kept Pickens off the field for most of his final season at Georgia, but he is healthy and ready to contribute. Pittsburgh added another playmaker, though, who will fight with Pickens for touches. Memphis’ Calvin Austin III is 5-foot-8 but lightning fast and a threat to take the ball the distance any time he touches it. I thought about him here, too, but Pickens has a chance to be a star.

There is a lot to like about Pickens. Whether it’s his overall size and stature, athleticism or ability to track the ball on deep routes. Pickens likely would have been a first round pick had he not been recovering from a torn ACL the majority of this season.

Nonetheless, there is a lot to like about the vast majority of Steelers additions in this year’s draft class. Which begs the question, which draft pick was your favorite from the 2022 class? Was it Kenny Pickett in Round 1? Calvin Austin III in Round 4? How about DeMarvin Leal in Round 3?

Let us know which draft pick was your favorite in the poll below, and be sure to let us know why you made that selection in the comment section! Stay tuned to BTSC for all the latest on the Steelers as they prepare for rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.