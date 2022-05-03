Steelers officially announce the signing of free agent safety Damontae Kazee

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to add to their 2022 offseason roster even after acquiring 17 new players between the 2022 NFL draft and undrafted rookie free agents. After reports on Saturday night that the Steelers added another free agent safety into the mix, the team officially announced on Tuesday the signing of safety DeMonte Kazee to a one-year contract.

We have signed S Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/uGwqidZZFW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 3, 2022

A fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Kazee appeared in all 16 games his rookie year, getting one start while being used primarily on special teams. After an injury to starting strong safety Keanu Neal in Week 1, Kazee was the starter for the remainder of his second season where he shared the league lead in interceptions with seven. Starting 14 games in 2019, Kazee also entered as the starter for the Falcons in 2020 before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 4 and missed the remainder of the season.

A free agent for the 2021 offseason, Kazee signed a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit Contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Playing for his former head coach Dan Quinn who was the Cowboys defensive coordinator, Kazee started 15 games and had two interceptions for Dallas. A free agent once again in 2022, Kazee remained unsigned through the NFL draft.

At this time, the financials of Kazee‘s deal are not known other than it being a one-year contract.

With the return of Terrell Edmunds announced before the 2022 NFL draft, along with the addition of Damontae Kazee, the Steelers look to have a number of options at the strong safety position for 2022 when only a couple of weeks ago it was the most glaring need on the roster. Additionally, Kazee has played the free safety position as well.

