Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

BAD Language: The assumed demands of Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson did not attend voluntary minicamp and assumptions are being made. Shouldn’t we wait until Johnson makes demands and officially holds out to cast the receiver as Public Enemy No. 1? Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about DJ18.

News and Notes

Assumptions vs. Reality So Far

Steelers Hangover: Hard Hat Steelers, Offense edition

There’s different types of players. There’s finesse guys and blue collar players. There’s room for both on a team, but fans gravitate to those hard-workers. Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White discuss the Steelers all-time blue collar team on offense on the latest edition of the Monday show from the Behind the Steel Curtain Family of podcasts, The Steelers Hangover

Check out the rundown of the show:

The blue collar Steelers on offense

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: A deep dive into the Steelers big outside hires in the front office

It took a while, but the Pittsburgh Steelers finally have a full front office. What kind of effect will these moves have on the team? Geoffery Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Stocking the front office back up

