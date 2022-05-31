Myles Jack attributes culture as the biggest difference with the Pittsburgh Steelers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers take to the practice field for the second week of OTAs, several players speak with the media in the locker room following the teams workout. On Tuesday, new inside linebacker Myles Jack took some questions from the local Pittsburgh media which was reported by Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

After playing for six seasons in the NFL all with one franchise, Myles Jack discussed what it was like coming to a new team.

“I had been in Jacksonville for six years,” Jack stated. “So I didn’t know any other organization. I didn’t know any other way. So coming here, it’s a new new culture, new everything, but it’s been for the better for me.”

With stability being one of the main ingredients of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Myles Jack saw no such thing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his six seasons, Jack played for four different head coaches, not counting new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson who was hired in February. Additionally, Jack also saw his head coach not last the entire season in two of the six years he was in Jacksonville. With Jack playing for more head coaches than the Steelers organization has seen since the NFL merger in 1970, the coaching is just one part of a much different culture than he has experienced at this point in his career.

“I enjoy coming to work every day,” Jack continued. “It’s been great. So the uncomfortableness is just more learning a new scheme, getting acclimated, figuring out a new city, moving, all that type of stuff. So it’s been fun though. It’s been great.”

Following his statement, Jack was asked specifically what stood out about being with the Steelers.

“It’s the culture. That’s what people always say. But coming from where I came and coming here, you see why this team is successful.”

Speaking of success, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a regular season record of 28–69 for the six seasons Myles Jack was on the roster. Although the Jaguars went 10–6 in 2017 and advanced all the way to the AFC Championship Game, it was the only season in which they did not finish last in the AFC South division. Outside of that one season, the Jaguars never had more than six wins in any year, a trend dating back to 2011. So when the issue of culture comes up, especially winning culture, it is easy to see a difference between Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

Jack went on to discuss the differences he has seen so far on the practice field.

“The mission is clear,” Jack continued. “There’s no secrets. If there’s a problem it gets addressed right then and there and I feel like that’s the only way you have to win is everybody’s held accountable. So I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been great.”

While talk of culture in the NFL generally has players glowing over their new teams, it has generally been in a positive note when it comes to the Steelers. Even after some players have moved along with other franchises, a decent portion seem to grow with their appreciation of what it meant to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The portion of Miles jacks time with the media reported by Chris Adamski can be seen below: