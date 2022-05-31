Steelers release defensive tackle Travon Mason

The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason 90-man roster is an ever-changing entity. After selecting seven players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers added another 10 undrafted free agents hours later. Having to release players to get down to the league mandated 90, the Steelers made additional roster moves following rookie minicamp with the addition of four players.

In the second week of OTA practices, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have released defensive tackle Trevon Mason.

Not one of the Steelers original undrafted rookie free agent, Trevon Mason was signed by the Steelers following a tryout at rookie minicamp. After two seasons at Navarro Community College, Mason played three years at Arizona where he appeared in 26 games. With 106 tackles, 15 of which were for loss, 3.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed, Mason saw his most production in 2021 with 42 tackles, 7.5 of which were for loss, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defensed.

When it comes to offseason roster moves, it is rare to find a situation in which a player is released without another player on the horizon to fill the roster spot. Whether there was something that occurred during practice on Tuesday to cause the Steelers to release Mason, or if there’s something in the works with another player to add to the offseason 90-man roster, it is unknown at this time. Either way, look for a corresponding roster move from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the near future.

