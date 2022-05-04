Get the latest BTSC gear for the Steelers’ rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett

The 2022 regular season is getting closer, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have found a new quarterback in rookie Kenny Pickett.

Pickett was the first quarterback taken in the draft, and is hoping to prove he is worthy of that pick. Either way, fans are excited, and rightfully so, about what Pickett can bring to the team, so why not get some new gear to show off your Steelers pride?! Of course, this could be the perfect gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

The new designs are simple, and is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

The designs read: KENNY PICKETT / QB1 / PICKETTSBURGH

Check out the designs below:

By now, you might be wondering how to order yours? Just click the link below, and get any of the above designs today!!

Did you know we have a BTSC Apparel store? You can get this design, and many others including the classing BTSC design shirt, in the link below!