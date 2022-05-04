All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Draft Fix: Draft Grades & what the Steelers could have done differently

The leadup to the Steelers Draft was months in the making. So much was analyzed, hoped for and speculated on. Now, it’s time to break it all down. Join Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they sift through the 2022 Draft. All of this and more on BTSC’s Steelers Draft Fix.

The Scho Bro Show: Taking sides in the Steelers QB race

There are many an opinion when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sides are being taken. Are you Team Steelers, Team Pickett, Team Mitch, Team Mason or Team Oladukon? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show with BTSC Editor Dave Schofield and his older brother Rich.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Who are you backing in the Steelers’ QB race of 2022?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride: Have the Steelers done enough to rescue their dying offense?

The Steelers offense has been fairly disappointing as of late. During the 2022 NFL Draft, the franchise made many a move to revive the point-scoring equation of their operation. Dis they do enough? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Are the offensive additions of the 2022 offseason enough to revive a dying offense?

