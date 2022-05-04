Steelers fans approve of both the direction of the team, and the Kenny Pickett selection

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base isn’t the most easy-going fan base in the NFL. In fact, some might use adjectives like spoiled, fickle and even angry to describe the overall feelings of the fan base on most occasions.

This isn’t to suggest all fans fall into those categories, but there certainly are times when the fans of the Steelers feel as if the sky is falling at every turn. With that being said, when the fans approve of anything the Steelers do it feels noteworthy.

When it comes to the overall approval of the team, and their direction, shockingly a large majority of the fan base is confident in what they’ve done thus far. Thanks to the DraftKings Sportsbook Reacts poll, a whopping 73% of fans are confident in the direction of the football team.

The confidence in team from the fan base stems from what many viewed as an extremely productive free agency period. The team was able to bring in talent like the signings of Mitchell Trubisky, James Daniels, Levi Wallace and Myles Jack. Throw in the re-signings of players like Ahkello Witherspoon, Terrell Edmunds, Chuks Okorafor and Montravius Adams, and the Steelers have improved their roster with the money available in free agency.

But free agency is just one fraction of the offseason and talent acquisition. Most fans will point to the NFL Draft as the big ticket event, especially for the Steelers who like the old school method of growing your own talent through the draft.

With the dust on the three day event settled, the Steelers now have seven new players who were drafted in Rounds 1-7. No pick was more key than the team’s top pick of Kenny Pickett, quarterback out of Pitt, at No. 20 overall.

First round picks, and the process for the selection, are always highly scrutinized. Fans always feel as if there was a better player, and better value, than the pick which was made. However, when Steelers fans took the Reacts survey, there was a shocking approval of the Pickett selection.

It was split 44% for both a grade of an “A” and a “B.”

Check the full breakdown below:

The NFL offseason is full of excitement, as well as ups and downs, but it all means nothing unless the team can come together to win football games this fall. On paper, the Steelers are a vastly improved team at most positions; however, anyone who has followed the NFL, and the Steelers, for any duration of time know winning the offseason doesn’t equate to winning games in the regular season.

It will be up to Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff to put these new players in position to succeed, and hope the right pieces fall into place to not just have a winning season, but make the postseason, and hopefully actually winning a postseason game.

What do you think of the Steelers’ offseason to date? Do you approve? How about the Pickett pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp.