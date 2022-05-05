Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The War Room: The Pickett pick and where the War Room prospects landed

On the War Room over the past months leading up to the 2022 Draft, BTSC profiled a plethora of prospects on the War Room. Where did they land and was Kenny Pickett one of them? Check out BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. as he puts you in the mind of the Steelers’ decision makers.

Rundown of the show:

How the Steelers picks stacked up against prospect rankings and big boards

The War Room view on the Pickett pick or thinking behind it

Favorite prospects covered on War Room and where some of them landed

A fun look back at colleges where Colbert has drafted players from and how DeMarvin Leal & Kenny Pickens influenced his most picked colleges

A WAY, WAY, WAY too early 2023 mock draft and a mock draft that mocks the mock drafts

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Exclusive BTSC Interview with Steelers’ QB Chris Oladukon

Kenny Pickett wasn’t the only quarterback selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 NFL Draft. With their final selection, the Men of Steel used a seventh rounder on South Dakota State Quarterback Chris Oladokun. The new Steeler spoke with Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz of The Steelers Draft Fix to discuss his career so far and his future in the Steel City.

The Steelers Curtain Call: What does the Steelers’ 2022 Draft look like outside of Steeler Nation?

It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Geoff and Shannon welcome Joey Christopoulos from Bleav in Bears to recap the Steelers’ 2022 Draft.

News and Notes

Special Guest: Joey Christopoulos of Bleav in Bears

The Steelers Stat Geek: Did the Steelers break the mold by drafting two quarterbacks?

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t typically draft a quarterback, let alone two. What about the 31 other NFL teams? Did the Steelers break the mold. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The drafting of two quarterbacks

and more geeky numbers!

