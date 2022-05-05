Updating the Steelers’ 2022 offensive depth chart following draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2022 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.
Since the team filled out and ready to head into Phase 2 of OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added. The players added over the weekend put the Steelers over the 90-man limit, so once new contracts are made official there will need to be a few cuts.
QB
Mitch Trubisky
Mason Rudolph
Kenny Pickett
Chris Oladokun
RB
Najee Harris
Benny Snell Jr.
Anthony McFarland
Trey Edmunds
Mataeo Durant
Jaylen Warren
FB
Derek Watt
WR
Diontae Johnson
Chase Claypool
Geroge Pickens
Calvin Austin III
Miles Boylin
Cody White
Anthony Miller
Steven Sims
Tyler Vaughns
Rico Bussey
Gunner Olszewski
TE
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Gentry
Kevin Rader
Connor Heyward
Jace Sternberger
OT
Chukwuma Okorafor
Dan Moore Jr.
Joe Haeg
Chaz Green
Jordan Tucker
Jake Dixon
G
Kevin Dotson
James Daniels
John Leglue
Malcolm Pridgeon
Nate Gilliam
Chris Owens
C
Kendrick Green
Mason Cole
J.C. Hassenauer
When it comes to the offensive line, I picked just one category for players at this time although there are a number of players with position flexibility.
Much like defense, the Steelers have proper numbers at each position group going into training camp. Well the Steelers seem to be satisfied with the names in each group, fans May have differing opinions when it comes to that for each position.
So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
Loading comments...