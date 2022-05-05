Updating the Steelers’ 2022 offensive depth chart following draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2022 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.

Since the team filled out and ready to head into Phase 2 of OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added. The players added over the weekend put the Steelers over the 90-man limit, so once new contracts are made official there will need to be a few cuts.

QB

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Kenny Pickett

Chris Oladokun

RB

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony McFarland

Trey Edmunds

Mataeo Durant

Jaylen Warren

FB

Derek Watt

WR

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Geroge Pickens

Calvin Austin III

Miles Boylin

Cody White

Anthony Miller

Steven Sims

Tyler Vaughns

Rico Bussey

Gunner Olszewski

TE

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Kevin Rader

Connor Heyward

Jace Sternberger

OT

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dan Moore Jr.

Joe Haeg

Chaz Green

Jordan Tucker

Jake Dixon

G

Kevin Dotson

James Daniels

John Leglue

Malcolm Pridgeon

Nate Gilliam

Chris Owens

C

Kendrick Green

Mason Cole

J.C. Hassenauer

When it comes to the offensive line, I picked just one category for players at this time although there are a number of players with position flexibility.

Much like defense, the Steelers have proper numbers at each position group going into training camp. Well the Steelers seem to be satisfied with the names in each group, fans May have differing opinions when it comes to that for each position.

So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.