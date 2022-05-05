Updating the Steelers’ 2022 defensive depth chart following draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2022 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.
Since the team filled out and ready to head into Phase 2 of OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added. The players added over the weekend put the Steelers over the 90-man limit, so once new contracts are made official there will need to be a few cuts.
Defensive Line
Cameron Heyward
Chris Wormley
Tyson Alualu
Stephon Tuitt
Montravius Adams
Isaiahh Loudermilk
DeMarvin Lael
Henry Mondeaux
Carlos Davis
Khalil Davis
Daniel Archibong
Donovan Jeter
OLB
T.J. Watt
Alex Highsmith
Derrek Tuszka
Genard Avery
John Simon
Delontae Scott
Tyree Johnson
T.D. Moultry
ILB
Devin Bush
Myles Jack
Robert Spillane
Ulysees Gilbert III
Marcus Allen
Buddy Johnson
Mark Robinson
Tegray Scales
CB
Cam Sutton
Levi Wallace
Ahkello Witherspoon
Arthur Maulet
Justin Layne
James Pierre
Linden Stephens
Isaiah Johnson
Bryce Watts
Chris Steele
Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Terrell Edmunds
Damontae Kazee
Tre Norwood
Miles Killebrew
Karl Joseph
Donavan Steiner
Despite only drafting two players on defense in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate. Between the two draft picks, two recent free agents safeties, and five undrafted rookie free agent signings, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.
So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
