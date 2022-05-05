Updating the Steelers’ 2022 defensive depth chart following draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2022 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.

Since the team filled out and ready to head into Phase 2 of OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added. The players added over the weekend put the Steelers over the 90-man limit, so once new contracts are made official there will need to be a few cuts.

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward

Chris Wormley

Tyson Alualu

Stephon Tuitt

Montravius Adams

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DeMarvin Lael

Henry Mondeaux

Carlos Davis

Khalil Davis

Daniel Archibong

Donovan Jeter

OLB

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Derrek Tuszka

Genard Avery

John Simon

Delontae Scott

Tyree Johnson

T.D. Moultry

ILB

Devin Bush

Myles Jack

Robert Spillane

Ulysees Gilbert III

Marcus Allen

Buddy Johnson

Mark Robinson

Tegray Scales

CB

Cam Sutton

Levi Wallace

Ahkello Witherspoon

Arthur Maulet

Justin Layne

James Pierre

Linden Stephens

Isaiah Johnson

Bryce Watts

Chris Steele

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Terrell Edmunds

Damontae Kazee

Tre Norwood

Miles Killebrew

Karl Joseph

Donavan Steiner

Despite only drafting two players on defense in the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate. Between the two draft picks, two recent free agents safeties, and five undrafted rookie free agent signings, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.

So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns?