Steelers set to begin second round of interviews for General Manager vacancy

The Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped up their 2022 NFL Draft, and it was a big moment for the organization for several reasons. Not just because they selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the first round, but also because it was General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert’s final draft in his position.

This isn’t breaking news, and there have already been several interviews done both with internal and external candidates for the opening. There was never a timetable placed on the team making the hire for their next GM, but according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network the organization is scheduled to start their second round of interviews to fill the vacancy.

The #Steelers will have a second round of interviews for their vacant GM job. Among those who have been scheduled are the #Titans’ Ryan Cowden and the #Buccaneers’ John Spytek, sources tell me, @RapSheet and today’s @gmfb cohost @TomPelissero. Others will interview, too. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2022

According to Garafolo, Tennessee Titans Ryan Cowden and Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Spytek are on the list for the second round of interviews, and it is also likely both Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt, internal candidates, will likely get another interview.

During a round of radio interviews, Colbert himself gave a recommendation for the next GM of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it was Philadelphia Eagles Director of Personnel Andy Weidl.

This per Dan Sileo:

@steelers GM Kevin Colbert just said he recommended @Eagles Director of Personnel Andy Weidl #FlyEaglesFly — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) May 4, 2022

The Steelers have done a great job keeping the list of candidates being interviewed public and made known via their website and social media channels. Assuming this continues, we will keep you up to date with all the latest, breaking news surrounding the Steelers GM search.

