NFL Draft: The 2022 All-Draft Team

Every year following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, I create my annual All-Draft team. I simply go round by round, choosing my favorite players or fits from each round. I choose one player as my primary choice, with four other backup choices. In essence, I am choosing my five favorite picks from each round.

Here are the official ground rules created back in 2017:

Simply choose your favorite four or five players (or fits) taken in each round of the draft. From those lists of four or five players, choose one that you like slightly above the rest. The others are your “bench” options. You cannot be too obvious with your first pick. In other words, Joe Burrow was not allowed back in 2020, and Penei Sewell and Trevor Lawrence were not allowed last year. So this year, no Aidan Hutchinson. Be reasonable with it. Avoid players who were selected in the top 5-10 picks of the draft.

This year, I am still using the same method for part of the article, but after much recommendation and feedback by you, the fans, I am going to fill out an actual team of players from this draft. I will fill all twenty-two starting positions with players from this draft, selecting three players from each round along with one undrafted free agent.

To better understand the idea of this exercise, check out my team from last year.

Round 1- Micah Parsons — LB — Penn State

Bench: Christian Darrisaw (OT), Kwity Paye (EDGE), Caleb Farley (CB), Zaven Collins (LB)

Round 2- Azeez Ojulari — EDGE — South Carolina

Bench: Kelvin Joseph (CB), Pat Freiermuth (TE), Samuel Cosmi (OT), Asante Samuel, Jr. (CB)

Round 3- Joseph Ossai — EDGE — Texas

Bench: Nico Collins (WR), Aaron Robinson (CB), Kendrick Green (C), Anthony Schwartz (WR)

Round 4- Jabril Cox — ILB — LSU

Bench: Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Robert Rochell (CB), Tylan Wallace (WR), Derrick Barnes (ILB)

Round 5- Daviyon Nixon — DL — Iowa

Bench: Shaun Wade (CB), Tony Fields II (ILB), Talanoa Hufanga (S), Simi Fehoko (WR)

Round 6: Elijah Mitchell — RB — Louisiana

Bench: Trey Smith (G), Trey Hill (C), Jaylen Twyman (DT), Hamsah Nasirildeen (S)

Round 7: Patrick Johnson — EDGE — Tulane

Bench: Chris Garrett (EDGE), Kary Vincent, Jr. (CB), Shaka Toney (EDGE), Michael Strachan (WR)

UDFA: Mac McCain III — CB — North Carolina A&T

Bench: Paris Ford (S), Cade Johnson (WR), Sadarius Hutcherson (G), Darius Stills (DT)

It is, in some ways, a different way of grading the draft picks based not only on value, but also on fit. My 2019 team included the likes of Antoine Winfield, Jr., Jaylon Johnson, Bryce Hall, Julian Blackmon, Willie Gay, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Tyler Huntley, amongst others. The most success I have ever had in rounds 1-4, however, was probably the first year I did this exercise: 2017. Here was the team from that year.

Round 1- Patrick Mahomes — QB — Texas Tech

Bench: T.J. Watt, Jabrill Peppers, and O.J. Howard

Round 2- Chidobe Awuzie — CB — Colorado

Bench: Adoree Jackson, Joe Mixon, and Dalvin Tomlinson

Round 3- Larry Ogunjobi — DT — Charlotte

Bench: Jourdan Lewis, Kareem Hunt, and Cameron Sutton

Round 4- Eddie Jackson — S — Alabama

Bench: DeDe Westbrook, Carl Lawson, and Jamaal Williams

Round 5- Roderick Johnson — OT — Florida State

Bench: Jake Butt, Desmond King, and Jordan Leggett

Round 6- Caleb Brantley — DL — Florida

Bench: Adam Bisnowaty, Elijah Qualls, and Brad Kaaya

Round 7- Ejuan Price — EDGE — Pittsburgh

Bench: Isaiah Ford, Jalen Myrick, and Elijah Lee

Undrafted- Jerod Evans — QB — Virginia Tech

Enough of previous years. Let’s get to this year’s team! If you would like to participate in this exercise, you can do so by commenting down below with your own team, using either of the two styles I use below.

Here are my 2022 All-Draft teams.

Traditional Round-By-Round Team

Round 1- Jordan Davis — DT — Georgia

Bench: Devin Lloyd (ILB), Tyler Smith (T/G), Jermaine Johnson (EDGE), Daxton Hill (S/NCB)

Round 2- Andrew Booth, Jr. — CB — Clemson

Bench: Christian Watson (WR), Arnold Ebiketie (EDGE), David Ojabo (EDGE), Skyy Moore (WR)

Round 3- Malik Willis — QB — Liberty

Bench: Travis Jones (DT), Dylan Parham (G/C), Nakobe Dean (ILB), Marcus Jones (CB)

Round 4- Jack Jones — CB — Arizona State

Bench: Zach Tom (OT), Daniel Bellinger (TE), Calvin Austin III (WR), Perrion Winfrey (DL)

Round 5- Jerome Ford — RB — Cincinnati

Bench: D’Marco Jackson (ILB), Damone Clark (ILB), Khalil Shakir (WR), Matt Waletzko (OT)

Round 6- Darrian Beavers — ILB — Cincinnati

Bench: Keaontay Ingram (RB), Matt Araiza (P), Jamaree Salyer (G), Malcolm Rodriguez (ILB)

Round 7- Jesse Luketa — EDGE — Penn State

Bench: Bo Melton (WR), Tariq Carpenter (LB/S), Andrew Stueber (OT/G), Rasheed Walker (OT)

Undrafted- Isaac Taylor-Stuart — CB — USC

Bench: Master Teague (RB), Carson Strong (QB), Isaiah Weston (WR), Darrell Baker, Jr. (CB)

All-22-Starters Team

No players selected in the top 10 are allowed.

The round of the player’s selection will be shown in parenthesis after the name.

QB: Malik Willis —Liberty (3)

RB: Keaontay Ingram — USC (6)

WR1: Christian Watson — North Dakota State (2)

WR2: Khalil Shakir — Boise State (5)

WR3: Bo Melton — Rutgers (7)

TE: Daniel Bellinger — TE — San Diego State (4)

LT: Zach Tom — Wake Forest (4)

LG: Tyler Smith — Tulsa (1)

C: Tyler Linderbaum — C — Iowa (1)

RG: Dylan Parham — G/C — Memphis (3)

RT: Andrew Stueber — Michigan (7)

RDE: Matthew Butler — Tennessee (5)

NT: Travis Jones — Connecticut (3)

LDE: Perrion Winfrey —Oklahoma (4)

ROLB: David Ojabo — Michigan (2)

MACK ILB: D’Marco Jackson (5)

BUCK ILB: Darrian Beavers — Cincinnati (6)

LOLB: Jesse Luketa — Penn State (7)

CB1: Andrew Booth, Jr. — Clemson (2)

CB2: Tariq Castro-Fields — Penn State (6)

FS: Daxton Hill — Michigan (1)

SS: Isaiah Pola-Mao — FS/SS — USC (UDFA)

Who would be on your 2022 All-Draft team? Would any Steelers make your team? Be sure to comment down below and share your All-Draft teams!