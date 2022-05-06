Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Mock the Mock Results

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) break down the hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers twitter. This week, the fans (mostly) welcome a new draft class. We’ll break down the report cards from across the media. Plus, we’ll introduce the newest Steelers to some of the people they’ll find on Black and Gold social media. Then the results of our Mock the Mock study. We’ll tell you who had the most and least mockable mock drafts of the off-season, and reveal what the mocking stats tell us about reality.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Mock Draft results

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Small hands, bloodlines and characters abound

A week removed from the start of the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers refilled their cabinet with seven drafted players. There are plenty of narratives attached to the class of ‘22 like hand-size, family ties and bold personalities. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers’ options at quarterback are great heading into 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two new quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it sets the organization up nicely for the future of the position. This, and more, on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

How the Steelers’ QB situation is solid heading into 2022

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

