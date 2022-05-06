Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 11

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Okay, easy question to start. Of the seven new Steelers players, which was your favorite and why?

2. On top of that, which pick do you think brings the best value? (Value is not just the pick, but the round in which the pick was selected.)

3. Let’s talk quarterbacks. What is your QB depth chart as we sit here right now?

4. On top of that, if you had to put a wager on which quarterback will be the Week 1 starter for the Steelers, who will/would it be?

5. The Steelers didn’t draft a cornerback or safety. They did re-sign Edmunds and bring in Kazee, but how comfortable are you with the team’s secondary as we sit here in early May?

6. For fun, what is the biggest, most significant, sporting event you’ve ever seen in person in your life?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

