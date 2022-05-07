Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: How the draft provided the final pieces of the Matt Canada puzzle

The Steelers draft gave Matt Canada new toys, is it enough to complete the puzzle? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

News and Notes

The 2022 Draft and what it means to Matt Canada’s offense

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Still gushing over the Steelers pick of Pickett

You say that the Steelers selected Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada? Why? Because they thought he was the best choice, that’s why. Also, the Steelers don’t pick up the fifth-year option for linebacker Devin Bush. Those topics, plus your questions and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack!

Steelers News and Notes

The love for Kenny Pickett is large

Steelers Q&A

