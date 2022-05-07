Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Show your Mom some love Edition

Let me start off by wishing all you Moms out there a wonderful and love filled day tomorrow. As I write this over my morning coffee, I see that it will be a beautiful spring day. You know the one... sunny without a cloud in the sky... is this a cosmic tease or a prelude to a wonderful Mothers Day?

I am stealing from what I wrote last year, but added a bit more as the emotions allow me.

I have been incredibly lucky in my life with having wonderful women in it. I had 2 grandmothers that became the matriarch of both of their families. They both were quiet leaders in the things that mattered most; family, faith, and love. The both lost their husbands at far to early of an age and as such had to do double duty for the rest of their lives. I saw that legacy in my aunts and uncles and they did their parents proud.

My mother was quite simply a rock star. The definition of grace and love, quick with a hug, always ready for a good laugh and an assassin at euchre and bridge. Mom walked the walk and talked the talk when it came to living a principled life. Honesty, integrity and accountability were the values she fostered. Some of the best advice she gave me was “Almost nothing in life is as important as you think it is right now”.

She was an incredible Mom but maybe an even better grandmother. My kids and my nieces and nephews still love to tell ‘Meme’ stories. Loving your kids as a parent is beyond special but the love she showed her grandchildren was so pure.

She was a great example of how to live a honourable life in such unpredictable times. She made every room she walked into better and if she was somehow in your circle, you hit one of life’s jackpots.

Today, I am beyond lucky (think really blind squirrel finding a ‘nut’, and not just any nut but the nut of all nuts) to have Mrs. Canuck as the mother of my children. A Tasmanian Devil of energy, passion and selfless drive to make her world a better place. She is the role model that every child deserves and for that I am so thankful.

I realize that getting together with Mom in the traditional way may still be challenging for some of us, but life is an adventure so make sure you leave no stone unturned to wish Mom the best Mother’s Day ever.