A look back at the Steelers week that was: Post Draft Business edition

The Steelers’ season ended three months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/1

I watched it live. Said he loves Pittsburgh and said don't be surprised if he sticks around someday. https://t.co/AQ7DqZPyNq — HailToPitt (@HailToPitt68) May 1, 2022

My main question here is, “Why is anybody watching the Pitt Graduation live?”. Riddick is a celebrity candidate. I don’t really know if this is best for business. But truthfully, I don’t know if this is nothing more than deep speculation.

Monday 5/2

Per @peter_king, the Ravens were set to pick WR Calvin Austin III with their 4th-rd pick (addressing a dire need for them)... but the Steelers took their man 1 pick prior.



They took TE Charlie Kolar, and ended up with no WRs all draft. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 2, 2022

Better than the rat birds losing out on Jordan Love, the Steelers stole Austin from B-More. Love it!!!!!!

Washington is signing former Steelers’ free-agent guard Trai Turner to a one-year, $3 million deal, per source. Turner previously played for Ron Rivera in Carolina. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Not that this is a huge surprise, but when you are at Arby’s and the cashier asks what ever happened to Trai Turner... now you know.

Steelers declined to pick up the fifth-year option for Linebacker Devin Bush, per source. He now will be playing on an expiring contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

On a day that saw DeAndre Hopkins suspended for six games for PED use, the Falcons release RB Mike Davis and Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints...the big news in Steeler Nation was not the announcement of rookie minicamp being held May 13-15 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but the team declining to pick up Devin Bush’s fifth-year option. This doesn’t mean that Bush is done with the Steelers, it just provides more of a sense of urgency for No. 55 to earn a deal to stay in the Burgh longer.

Tuesday 5/3

We have signed S Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/uGwqidZZFW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 3, 2022

The Steelers made Saturday’s news of Damontae Kazee with Pittsburgh official. Kazee brings better value than the Honey Badger for a whole lot less money. Plus, the idea of yinzers trying to pronounce his name is glorious.

Today, we remember Dwayne Haskins on what would have been his 25th birthday. ❤️ ️ pic.twitter.com/9SDCVWf9Pe — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022

After 10 years at @nflnetwork, it’s time for some new challenges. I’ve had a decade of great adventure, wonderful friendships and the opportunity to share all sorts of stories. Now, I’m on to some other dream-chasing. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/UmVNk5WbyM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 3, 2022

For those of you celebrating Aditi’s departure from the NFL Network, the joke’s on all of us when those new challenges include being named the next GM of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wednesday 5/4

Damontae Kazee’s one-year deal with the Steelers includes a $152K signing bonus and a base value just north of $1M.



A nice value deal for Pittsburgh for a player with plenty of starting experience in his career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2022

This proves just how invaluable Omar Khan is.

How significant is it that a legendary Steeler more menacing than Darth Vader was born on May 4th, Star Wars Day? Happy Birthday James Harrison.

The Pickens memes and GIFs, or whatever they are called, just keep getting more epic. To quote BTSC’s Kyle Chrise, ”The internet remains undefeated”.

Thursday 5/5

The #Steelers will have a second round of interviews for their vacant GM job. Among those who have been scheduled are the #Titans’ Ryan Cowden and the #Buccaneers’ John Spytek, sources tell me, @RapSheet and today’s @gmfb cohost @TomPelissero. Others will interview, too. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2022

The GM search is getting exhausting. Can’t Kevin Colbert just re-up for another 20 years?

Friday 5/6

With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via @billsperos.



The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season. pic.twitter.com/MAzxijyYAC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2022

Not going to the West Coast is good for the Steelers, but the trip to Philadelphia looms large. The Steelers haven’t won in the City of Brotherly Love since 1965.

Athletic profile comparison only, but dang. The similarity is striking. pic.twitter.com/48x4kiOrUZ — Geoffrey Benedict (@phantaskippy) May 6, 2022

Great stuff from BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict. If Calvin Austin III can make the jump to the NFL in the same manner that Tyreek Hill did (on the field, not off), the Steelers will have made the steal of the draft.

Happy Birthday to a current player and living Steelers legend

Saturday 5/7

Mike Tomlin is here and the crowd goes wild for it pic.twitter.com/RV67VB6ITl — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) May 7, 2022

Again, I love how the Pittsburgh franchises support one another. Hell, they even go to Pirates games. Rumor has it that the Steelers Head Coach tried to throw the red flag on a few occasions. I wonder what Coach T was thinking when the Penguins blew a 4-1 second-period lead. But all was well when the Pens finished with a field goal to prevail 7-4.

Mitch Trubisky knew there was a chance Kenny Pickett would be the Steelers pick. https://t.co/dqQfqq8guA — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) May 8, 2022

It’s cool that the Steelers gave their free agent pickup notice that he could have competition in the form of a top pick. I wonder if Mason Rudolph received the same consideration.

Sunday 5/8

William Laird Cowher turns 65 today. Next to BTSC’s Tony Defeo, Cowher is the second-most famous native of Crafton.

Happy Mom’s Day to all out there from BTSC.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.