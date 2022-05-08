 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Post Draft Business edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: NFL Draft Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended three months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/1

My main question here is, “Why is anybody watching the Pitt Graduation live?”. Riddick is a celebrity candidate. I don’t really know if this is best for business. But truthfully, I don’t know if this is nothing more than deep speculation.

Monday 5/2

Better than the rat birds losing out on Jordan Love, the Steelers stole Austin from B-More. Love it!!!!!!

Not that this is a huge surprise, but when you are at Arby’s and the cashier asks what ever happened to Trai Turner... now you know.

On a day that saw DeAndre Hopkins suspended for six games for PED use, the Falcons release RB Mike Davis and Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Saints...the big news in Steeler Nation was not the announcement of rookie minicamp being held May 13-15 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but the team declining to pick up Devin Bush’s fifth-year option. This doesn’t mean that Bush is done with the Steelers, it just provides more of a sense of urgency for No. 55 to earn a deal to stay in the Burgh longer.

Tuesday 5/3

The Steelers made Saturday’s news of Damontae Kazee with Pittsburgh official. Kazee brings better value than the Honey Badger for a whole lot less money. Plus, the idea of yinzers trying to pronounce his name is glorious.

For those of you celebrating Aditi’s departure from the NFL Network, the joke’s on all of us when those new challenges include being named the next GM of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wednesday 5/4

This proves just how invaluable Omar Khan is.

How significant is it that a legendary Steeler more menacing than Darth Vader was born on May 4th, Star Wars Day? Happy Birthday James Harrison.

The Pickens memes and GIFs, or whatever they are called, just keep getting more epic. To quote BTSC’s Kyle Chrise, ”The internet remains undefeated”.

Thursday 5/5

The GM search is getting exhausting. Can’t Kevin Colbert just re-up for another 20 years?

Friday 5/6

Not going to the West Coast is good for the Steelers, but the trip to Philadelphia looms large. The Steelers haven’t won in the City of Brotherly Love since 1965.

Great stuff from BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict. If Calvin Austin III can make the jump to the NFL in the same manner that Tyreek Hill did (on the field, not off), the Steelers will have made the steal of the draft.

Happy Birthday to a current player and living Steelers legend

Saturday 5/7

Again, I love how the Pittsburgh franchises support one another. Hell, they even go to Pirates games. Rumor has it that the Steelers Head Coach tried to throw the red flag on a few occasions. I wonder what Coach T was thinking when the Penguins blew a 4-1 second-period lead. But all was well when the Pens finished with a field goal to prevail 7-4.

It’s cool that the Steelers gave their free agent pickup notice that he could have competition in the form of a top pick. I wonder if Mason Rudolph received the same consideration.

Sunday 5/8

William Laird Cowher turns 65 today. Next to BTSC’s Tony Defeo, Cowher is the second-most famous native of Crafton.

Happy Mom’s Day to all out there from BTSC.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

