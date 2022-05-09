Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers take an offensive tackle just outside the Top 10

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over a week old, and draft “experts” across the web are putting together some 2023 mock drafts to give those draft enthusiasts their fix who might be going through some mock draft withdrawal.

As for ESPN’s Todd McShay, it is customary for him to do a mock draft shortly after the current draft based on the fact he refuses to grade players and/or overall classes. While many view a 2023 mock draft as an exercise in futility, there are some things which fans can glean from these way-too-early predictions.

To me, the most interesting aspect of these mock drafts aren’t who the team selects, but when they have the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting. For instance, in this mock draft McShay has the Steelers selecting 11th overall. That means the Steelers would struggle mightily in the 2022 season to get a near Top 10 selection.

On top of that, what they predict as a top positional need for the Steelers is also noteworthy. The Steelers targeting an offensive tackle in Round 1 certainly is telling considering they have Dan Moore Jr. on his rookie contract, and just gave Chuks Okorafor a new 3-year deal this offseason.

With all that said, let’s take a look at how the McShay mock draft turned out for the black and gold:

1. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State*

2. Detroit Lions - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama*

3. New York Jets - Will Anderson Jr., DE, Alabama*

4. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State*

5. Atlanta Falcons - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia*

6. Carolina Panthers - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida*

7. Chicago Bears - Jordan Addison, WR, Pittsburgh*

8. New York Giants - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

9. Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami*

10. Washington Commanders - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama*

11. Pittsburgh Steelers - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State*

Only the Dolphins had a worse pass block win rate than the Steelers last season (48.8%), and I don’t think Pittsburgh did enough to fix the line. When it decides to turn the offense’s keys over to new quarterback Kenny Pickett, the protection has to be there. Johnson has 13 career starts (all at right guard) and allowed only one sack last season. He will slide outside to left tackle this year.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia*

13. Las Vegas Raiders - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern*

14. Minnesota Vikings - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson*

15. New England Patriots - Noah Sewell, ILB, Oregon*

16. Miami Dolphins - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson*

17. Tennessee Titans - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame*

18. Indianapolis Colts - Derick Hall, DE, Auburn

19. Philadelphia Eagles - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas*

20. Arizona Cardinals - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah*

21. Baltimore Ravens - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU*

22. Cincinnati Bengals - Trenton Simpson, ILB, Clemson*

23. Houston Texans (via CLE) - BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU*

24. Dallas Cowboys - Henry To’oTo’o, ILB, Alabama

25. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State*

26. Los Angeles Chargers - Zion Nelson, OT, Miami*

27. Miami Dolphins (via SF) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama*

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR) - Tony Grimes, CB, UNC*

29. Green Bay Packers - Emil Ekiyor Jr., G, Alabama

30. Kansas City Chiefs - Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Josh Downs, WR, UNC*

32. Buffalo Bills - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma*

What do you think of the mock draft? Not just the selection, but the position and when McShay has the Steelers picking? Could 2022 be that bad the team is near a Top 10 pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp.