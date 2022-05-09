Pittsburgh Steelers announce official jersey numbers for the 2022 NFL Draft class

A number is an athlete’s identity. Some free agent arrivals try to pay big bucks to get the same number they’ve worn elsewhere. But for rookies, a lot of times they are at the mercy of the equipment managers. The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the jersey numbers for the 2022 NFL Draft class. Time to see who will wear what...

DRAFT PICK JERSEY NUMBERS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/T5UlwHqa5d — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 9, 2022

QB Kenny Pickett

College Number: 8

Steelers Number: 8

In the NFL’s rush to make this jersey available in home, away and color rush... Pickett gets the ocho that he wore in college at Pitt.

WR George Pickens

College Number: 1

Steelers Number: 14

The Steelers don’t normally give the No. 1 out. Even though Pickens did wear the uno in college and has the bravado to not let it be too big for him. However, the Steelers went the Sammie Coates/Ray-Ray McCloud route. Let’s see if George can top them with the catorce.

DT DeMarvin Leal

College Number: 8

Steelers Number: 98

Here’s another Steeler draft pick that sported No. 8. Leal is the kind of player that could make any number work for him, but adding a nine and evoking the legacy of Vince Williams seems right.

WR Calvin Austin III

College Number: 4

Steelers Number: 19

The speedy Austin III wore No. 4 in college and does indeed seem like a single digit guy. Right now Sam Sloman, a kicker, is occupying that number. That doesn’t mean that it can’t be CA3’s later. It was suggested in the live chat of The Steelers Preview to go with No. 16 by a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fan. Think about it... “Austin 3:16 just said I kicked your bleep”. But I don’t think that Punter Cameron Nizialek is going to step aside for that. JuJu Smith-Schuster vacated No. 19 when he jetted for Kansas City. Let’s see what Austin 3:19 says about that.

FB/TE Connor Heyward

College Number: 11

Steelers Number: 83

It would have been cool to see Connor wearing Ironhead’s old number, but Terrell Edmunds has laid claim No. 34 since 2018. Chase Claypool has No. 11, Heywards Spartans number. So with no Ben Roethlisberger to veto it, No. 83 is back on a Tight End in the Burgh.

LB Mark Robinson

College Number: 35

Steelers Number: 93

Joe Schobert wore this number last and it seems like a good fit for Robinson.

QB Chris Oladokun

College Number: 6, 10

Steelers Number: 5

Pressley Harvin III and Mitch Trubisky have Oladokun’s college digits spoken for, so Josh Dobbs’ and Bruce Gradkowski’s No. 5 seems about right.