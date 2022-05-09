Steelers add another name to the second round of general manager interviews

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are picking up their search for a new general manager as Kevin Colbert is stepping away from the position after 22 seasons. Last week, it was reported the Steelers had two candidates they brought in for a second round of interviews.

Related Steelers set to begin second round of interviews for GM vacancy

As the process continues, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Steelers are bringing in another candidate this week, Pittsburgh native Doug Whaley, for a second interview.

The #Steelers are bringing in Doug Whaley this week for a second interview for their GM job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 9, 2022

Whaley first interviewed with the Steelers for the open GM position in the middle of March during the beginning of the NFL‘s new league year.

A former defense of back at the University of Pittsburgh, Whaley was the Steelers pro personnel coordinator for 10 years and worked directly under Kevin Colbert. Hired as the assistant general manager and director of pro personnel by the Buffalo Bills during the 2010 offseason, Whaley moved into the general manager position in 2013, a position he held through the 2016 NFL season.

After a season as a recruiter for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Whaley was hired as the senior vice president of football operations for the XFL in November 2018. When the league folded in April 2020, Whaley was laid off but was later re-hired as the vice president of player personnel in November 2021 as the XFL moves forward in continuing their league in the spring of 2023.

It is uncertain at this time how many candidates the Steelers plan to interview in their second round. Without an official announcement from the Steelers, it is unclear if any of the internal candidates have been included in the current round of interviews.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers search for a new general manager and as Phase 2 of OTAs gets underway.