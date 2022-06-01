Can the Steelers please release the training camp schedule?

Some Steelers fans are never happy. Granted, it’s probably not specific to the Steelers, but this website is so we’re going to stick with it. While there are a number of fans who love to complain about everything with the Steelers, as I happened to live with one for the first 18 years of my life, exactly what is worth complaining about is usually scattered among a diverse number of topics. The Steelers could run the ball too much, or not run the ball enough. The coach could be terrible or great. The “great or terrible” argument could be applied to almost every position on the team as well.

As for me, I’m not one to complain about a lot of things. But when I do, I hope that others would agree that it is something worth complaining about. I would love nothing more than for Steelers’ Nation to unite in complaining about this one subject…

Can we please get the dates for the Steelers 2022 training camp?

While we know exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be doing on New Year’s Day as they face off against the Ravens in Baltimore, we don’t know the next major event on the schedule. Every game, with the exception of Week 18 which does not have specifics until the prior week, has both a time and date scheduled. Yes, flex scheduling could come intoplay, but it also may not. We even know the dates of the Steelers three preseason games. And the NFL graced us with the exact dates in which teams will be making roster cut downs.

So why can’t we know when the Pittsburgh Steelers are reporting to St. Vincent College in Latrobe?

That’s right, we even know that the Steelers are returning back to their normal training camp location. After having to hold the event at Heinz Field for the last two seasons, the Steelers are back to where they have been since the late ‘60s. But exactly when they will arrive it’s still only an estimate.

Some might not want to complain about this because it’s not overly important to them. But for fans that are hoping to attend at least one training camp practice, which is open and free to the public, they want to start making their plans now. And I don’t blame them.

As for me, I have never been to Latrobe. Not only have I never made it to Steelers training camp, I don’t ever recall passing through the town on my various adventures. I would like to consider making the trek this year, but until I know the dates I can’t make a decision.

I will also admit I have other selfish reasons for wanting to know the dates for training camp in 2022 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With at least two articles series which will count down the days until training camp, how can I get started if there’s no official start date? One of these series, covering all the players on the 90-man roster, has to kick off at the end of next week. That’s assuming my guess as to when the Steelers report to Latrobe is correct. It would be really nice to get confirmation.

I know there are plenty of other things to complain about when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps knowing the exact time the Steelers are taking the field for training camp shouldn’t be that high on the list. But with Steelers finishing up OTAs next week and moving into mandatory minicamp, the very next thing we will have to look forward to will be when the team comes back to kick off 2022 training camp.

Hopefully we will know the date and time very soon so I can stop complaining.