Steelers reportedly preparing to sign OLB Tuzar Skipper

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for help at the outside linebacker position, and this was made evident earlier Wednesday when it was reported the team worked out a trio of pass rushers in hopes of filling out their 90-man offseason roster.

While the news of Stephon Tuitt’s retirement has dominated the Steelers news cycle, the team has reportedly found a pass rusher to add to their roster. And it wasn’t one of the aforementioned players reportedly there for a tryout.

No, it is actually a player who spent time with the Steelers in the early stages of his career. That’s right, the BTSC Legend himself, Tuzar Skipper, is reportedly returning to the Steelers.

This per his agency, JL Sports:

Congratulations to our client @tuzarskipper for agreeing to terms with the @steelers — JL Sports (@JLSports3) June 1, 2022

Skipper would bring experience to not just the Steelers organization, but also experience as a pass rusher to the depth chart. This doesn’t mean Skipper is guaranteed to make the team’s 53-man roster, but he is another option behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Since leaving the Steelers in 2019, Skipper went to the following locations before his most recent stint in Pittsburgh:

Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers (2nd stint)

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans (2nd stint)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3rd stint)

Say what you want about Skipper as a player, but he has shown enough for teams like the Steelers and Titans to keep bringing him back. Whether Skipper can actually stick with the Steelers in his third attempt will be anyone’s guess.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the rest of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.