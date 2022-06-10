Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: From Moxie to Floppy

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers Twitter. This week, the QB battle is being judged on completely new terms. Forget about arm strength and accuracy, let’s talk Moxie and Floppy. Plus, Merril Hoge wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. Ahkello Witherspoon’s testimony makes PFF’s coaching rankings meaningless. And the latest headwear turning heads at minicamp. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter and beyond.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Moxie vs. Floppy

Minkhah & DJ

Hoge vs. Bush

Ahkello on Tomlin

Guardian Hats

FBI & Tomlin

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: An in-depth look at the Steelers ILB options

The Steelers have an interesting situation on the inside of their linebacking stable. Is Devin Bush’s job safe? How is the depth? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The linebackers on the inside

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday:

The Pittsburgh Steelers mandatory minicamp is in the books. So, what have we learned? BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman talks about all that went down during the 3-day minicamp as well as Jeremy Betz as the Friday guest on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Jeff for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Mandatory Minicamp

“All Betz Are Off” with BTSC’s Jeremy “Jerome” Betz

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

