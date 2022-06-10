Steelers Minicamp Recap, Day 3: 2022 mandatory minicamp is in the books

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for the final time during the team’s offseason workouts. This time for mandatory minicamp. The third, and final, workout was Thursday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention, this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but mandatory minicamp gets the most news.

In case you don’t know how the offseason is sculpted, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary. Minicamp is essentially an extension of Phase 3 of OTAs, except they are mandatory.

There was plenty of news on Day 3, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

Minkah contract

Both Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers have made it known they want a deal to get done. Fitzpatrick’s contract extension is a priority this offseason for the organization. Things have been quiet on the contract talk this offseason, but Josh Rowntree of 93.7 The Fan states fans should be encouraged by the progress between Fitzpatrick and the Steelers.

Based on a couple of conversations that I had today, #Steelers fans should be encouraged about the progress of Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract situation.



Might not be imminent, but overwhelming sense is that it's in a very, very good spot. @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) June 9, 2022

It is also being reported Fitzpatrick didn’t participate in any team drills during Phase 3 of OTAs, and it is likely he is following the same path of T.J. Watt just a year go. Watt got a deal done and didn’t miss a beat, and Fitzpatrick is that level of player who will likely do the same.

Leal is no “tweener”

When the Steelers took DeMarvin Leal in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many didn’t know what to expect. From a positional standpoint, is he a pass rusher or an interior defender? Many believed he is the perfect example of a “tweener”, a player who is between positions. Who doesn’t have one spot on the roster to call home.

Karl Dunbar, the Steelers defensive line coach, couldn’t disagree more with those who think Leal is a “tweener”. In fact, he called him an “athletic freak”.

This per Nick Farabaugh:

"He's not a tweener, he's an athletic freak!"



"He's not a tweener, he's an athletic freak!" — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 9, 2022

Montravius Adams wanted to be in Pittsburgh

Some NFL fans think the modern game doesn’t have a place for tradition, or even a family atmosphere. The Steelers still value those things, and many current players have said they do too. Montravius Adams told reporters there were four teams calling him to sign him in free agency this past offseason, but he wanted to stay in Pittsburgh. Why? The family atmosphere and the special feeling he gets inside the locker room.

This too from Farabaugh:

Monty Adams said that he had 4 teams calling him to try and sign him but that he wasn’t trying to leave the Steelers and Pittsburgh.



He cited the special ‘family atmosphere’ and ‘special feeling’ he gets inside the Steelers locker room as reasons why he did not want to leave. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) June 8, 2022

Excited for camp

The Steelers will make their triumphant return to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA this season for the first time since 2019. A large portion of the Steelers roster will have never attended even one camp at Saint Vincent as a Steeler. Chase Claypool, who was drafted in 2020, would fall into that category, and he is excited to experience the true camp experience in Latrobe.

This per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Chase Claypool said today he's actually very excited for the Saint Vincent training camp experience. He'll be in a quad dorm room with fellow wideouts Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski and Cody White, whom he called "the GOAT."

Mike Tomlin Press Conference

Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the final day of minicamp, preparing for training camp and more. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EVGQoabGVG — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 9, 2022

Full Media Sessions

Coach Grady Brown on competition, putting players in the best position to succeed, Terrell Edmunds, and more. pic.twitter.com/2PZivOHDbJ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 9, 2022

Levi Wallace on how he's feeling about the defense, playing in Pittsburgh, learning the playbook, building camaraderie, Minkah Fitzpatrick and more. pic.twitter.com/lOtqIAkFSP — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 9, 2022

Videos

Mitch Trubisky to Pat Freiermuth followed by Kenny Pickett to Connor Heyward. For the next 7 weeks you should use this video and this video alone to debate the Steelers QB competition. pic.twitter.com/MLgnoyDLi7 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 9, 2022

Pickett looks so good. Pickett to Pickens will become the Steelers version of Montana to Rice. pic.twitter.com/FanEF8b938 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) June 9, 2022

A new development at #Steelers minicamp this week.



Devin Bush, in the early minutes of practice, going through pretty detailed footwork drills.



Najee Harris is helping him through it. @937theFan pic.twitter.com/gGUlsIqvhp — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) June 9, 2022

That’s a wrap on the Steelers’ offseason workouts. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC throughout the dog days of summer as we give you your Steelers fix leading up to the team reporting to training camp on July 26th.