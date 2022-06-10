Mike Tomlin excited to return to St. Vincent College for Steelers training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished up all of their offseason training sessions ahead of the 2022 NFL season. With a six-week break until the Steelers report to training camp on Tuesday, July 26, at St. Vincent College, several coaches and players answered questions from the media before departing from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

In what is scheduled to be his last time speaking to the media before training camp, head coach Mike Tomlin answered several questions following Thursday’s final practice. Coach Tomlin was specifically asked about the environment at St. Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp after being away for the last two preseasons.

“First of all, for me, I’m a lover of camp,” Coach Tomlin confessed. “I like the opportunities to work on the intangible quality that good teams have. The informal time up there, to me, is as significant as the formal time.”

When the Steelers hold training camp at St. Vincent College, they are housed in the dormitories from when they arrive on July 26 until they break camp on Friday, August 19. According to the training camp schedule provided by the Steelers, players will be given off each Sunday during that time. Otherwise, the team is immersed in everything Steelers with their teammates and staff. Holding training camp at Heinz field the last two seasons, players reported each morning for the day’s activities and spent each night at their own places of residence or temporary housing arrangements.

Coach Tomlin went on to provide an example of the type of things he likes to see with the team while in Latrobe.

“Guys sitting out on the stoop at night outside the dormitory getting to know one another, talking about life and football. I just find value in that, and I’m really excited about that.”

While Head coach Mike Tomlin may see value in training camp, it does not necessarily mean all the players are on board as they spend nearly a month away from their families. Coach Tomlin was asked if he spoke to some of the veteran players on the team to get their thoughts about returning to St. Vincent College for training camp.

“I did not.”

Although it appears that Steelers did not consult the players on whether or not they wanted to return to St. Vincent College, there are not all that many who have experienced training camp in Latrobe. On the Steelers current roster, there are less than 25 players who have had the experience of training camp at St. Vincent College.

Exactly the effect of being surrounded by teammates and sharing living quarters for four weeks will have on the team chemistry of the 2022 Steelers remains to be seen. But as the team attempts to return to normalcy after two seasons of various protocols in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a welcomed site for fans to once again see the players emerge to walk down the hill to the practice fields at St. Vincent College.

Mike Tomlin’s entire interview can be seen below: