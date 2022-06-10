Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 16

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers have one roster spot available at this time. What position do you think they should look to add?

2. Before training camp even starts, who is your unexpected player to make the 53-man roster?

3. Much like question #2, who is your surprise cut when the Steelers get down to 53 players on August 30?

4. Who has more tackles in 2022 for the Steelers, Myles Jack or Devin Bush?

5. Which player has more interceptions in 2022, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, or Cameron Sutton?

6. The Steelers are now off for 6 weeks where players train on their own before returning to training camp. If you could go anywhere for 6 weeks, where would you go to train?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

