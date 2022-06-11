Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Riches, Retirement and Retreads

This will be quick today. It is freaking gorgeous outside and I have a long honey do list to complete!

While everyone knows that Ben retired this year but I wonder how many know about the B.J. Finney’s (or the John Penisini’s - Detroit Lions) of the world. John had a 3 year career but missed all of year 2 due to injuries. He played hurt in both years 1 and 3. That being said, yes the average 3 year player may gross a few million dollars, but is what they take home (considerably less than that 2.5 - 3 million) at the end of the day, worth the health implications most of these guys will deal with the rest of their lives? Now, given the Steelers were trying a new helmet this week at camp that is designed to reduce head injuries, as it stands today do you, will you, let your kids play football? Detail your answer please. Which former non-starter Steelers player that is still in the league would you welcome back on the offensive side of the ball? Breaking News...! Crunchy cheetos aren’t really made of cheese but we all know how TSF is BIG a fan. What ‘cheese’ product are you a ‘yuge fan of that isn’t made of real cheese? Saturday mornings in the canuck house are pretty laid back. I have recently grown to enjoy the quiet while I have my first cup of coffee. What is one thing about your weekend that isn’t crazy fun but still nonetheless enjoyable?

NOTE: I am not above taking suggestions for topics you all want to discuss. Please feel free to add a thought to the bottom of your comments.

Cheers!