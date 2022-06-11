Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Riches, Retirement and Retreads

This will be quick today. It is freaking gorgeous outside and I have a long honey do list to complete!
- While everyone knows that Ben retired this year but I wonder how many know about the B.J. Finney’s (or the John Penisini’s - Detroit Lions) of the world. John had a 3 year career but missed all of year 2 due to injuries. He played hurt in both years 1 and 3. That being said, yes the average 3 year player may gross a few million dollars, but is what they take home (considerably less than that 2.5 - 3 million) at the end of the day, worth the health implications most of these guys will deal with the rest of their lives?
- Now, given the Steelers were trying a new helmet this week at camp that is designed to reduce head injuries, as it stands today do you, will you, let your kids play football? Detail your answer please.
- Which former non-starter Steelers player that is still in the league would you welcome back on the offensive side of the ball?
- Breaking News...! Crunchy cheetos aren’t really made of cheese but we all know how TSF is BIG a fan. What ‘cheese’ product are you a ‘yuge fan of that isn’t made of real cheese?
- Saturday mornings in the canuck house are pretty laid back. I have recently grown to enjoy the quiet while I have my first cup of coffee. What is one thing about your weekend that isn’t crazy fun but still nonetheless enjoyable?
NOTE: I am not above taking suggestions for topics you all want to discuss. Please feel free to add a thought to the bottom of your comments.
Cheers!
