Is Montravius Adams the answer for the Steelers 2022 defensive line?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Montravius Adams

Position: Defensive Tackle

Age: 26

Year: 6

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 304

Drafted: 2017, Round 3, Pick 93 (Green Bay Packers)

College: Auburn

Roster Outlook: Highly likely

Analysis:

After joining the Steelers in Week 12 of the 2021 season, Adams appeared in every game but one in which he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. With 15 tackles and three quarterback hits in five regular season games, Adams also added a sack in the Steelers playoff game. A free agent for 2022, Adams re-signed with the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million deal. Part of a very crowded defensive line room, the retirement of Stephon Tuitt makes Adams’ roster spot much more secure at this time. If the Steelers add another defensive lineman before the start of the season all that could change. But as long as Adams continues to show his worth in the middle of the Steelers defensive line, there would be no reason for him and Steelers to part ways.

Marcus Allen

Position: Linebacker

Age: 25

Year: 5

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 215

Drafted: 2018, Round 5, Pick 148

College: Penn State

Roster Outlook: Still has to earn it

Analysis:

Moving from safety to linebacker during his Steelers career, Marcus Allen was signed to an original-round restricted free agent tender this offseason. With a $2.54 million salary cap hit, with no dead money attached to it, Allen must prove his worth once again as a reserve linebacker, hybrid player, and special teams ace. With a number of players on the Steelers roster who also fit this description, whichever player or players can emerge to fill the role will ultimately win out.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.