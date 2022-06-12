 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Guardian edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/6

What do you get the 24-year-old that seemingly has everything? In this case, maybe a veteran offensive tackle.

Austin 3:19 say, “I just signed a contract”. If this guy is just half as good as I think that he could be, I’d be pumped.

For those delusional dreamers that thought that Pitt’s Aaron Donald would one day end up in black and gold, this news will wake you up in a cold sweat quickly.

Tuesday 6/7

To quote Vince Neil of Motley Crue, “I’m on my way. I’m on my way. Home, Sweet Home”.

In related news, I am officially retiring my game-worn B.J. Finney pants.

Don’t wake me up if I’m dreaming this.

Wednesday 6/8

If you claim that you know enough about these guys to complain about their having been hired, color me skeptical. You are either a scouting insider, incredibly delusional, or have entirely way too much time on your hands.

Did LEGO have a surplus of black pieces and donate them to the Steelers?

Legend (Wait for it) Dary.

Good thing my wife and BTSC don’t hand out shirts like this. I’d have to wear it permanently.

Thursday 6/9

If there’s a Honey-Do list for Omar Khan, this would definitely top it. I am encouraged at this news.

Friday 6/10

Schobert wasn’t horrendous as a Steeler, he just wasn’t the right fit. Here’s hoping Joe gets a shot in the Big Easy.

Saturday 6/11

A hometown concert. That’s pretty cool.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

