A look back at the Steelers week that was: Guardian edition

The Steelers’ season ended over four months ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 6/6

What do you get the 24-year-old that seemingly has everything? In this case, maybe a veteran offensive tackle.

We have signed WR Calvin Austin III. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2022

Austin 3:19 say, “I just signed a contract”. If this guy is just half as good as I think that he could be, I’d be pumped.

Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. pic.twitter.com/SoDRw4GHE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2022

For those delusional dreamers that thought that Pitt’s Aaron Donald would one day end up in black and gold, this news will wake you up in a cold sweat quickly.

Tuesday 6/7

The Steelers return to Latrobe and Saint Vincent College July 26.https://t.co/7QqqX5SSko — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) June 7, 2022

To quote Vince Neil of Motley Crue, “I’m on my way. I’m on my way. Home, Sweet Home”.

Former K-State offensive lineman B.J. Finney told me last night he has medically retired from football after playing seven seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Not sure if that’s widely known or not. Just wanted to say congrats to him on a stellar career! pic.twitter.com/gO87uBerDt — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) June 7, 2022

In related news, I am officially retiring my game-worn B.J. Finney pants.

Najee Harris said he and the coaches have talked about lightening his workload. He’s ok with it, but he said those discussions are ongoing. He still wants to be on the field a lot. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) June 7, 2022

Don’t wake me up if I’m dreaming this.

Wednesday 6/8

Steelers front office promotions/changes:

• Dave Petett (Pro/College Scout to Asst Dir of Pro Scouting

• Phil Kreidler (College Scout Coord to Sr Scouting Asst)

• Kelvin Fisher (College Scout to Sr Scouting Asst)

• Cole Marcoux (Football Admin Coord to Dir of Football Admin) — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 9, 2022

If you claim that you know enough about these guys to complain about their having been hired, color me skeptical. You are either a scouting insider, incredibly delusional, or have entirely way too much time on your hands.

Did LEGO have a surplus of black pieces and donate them to the Steelers?

Legend (Wait for it) Dary.

Best locker room moment today goes to Connor Heyward, who told me he got the team donkey shirt for celebrating a third-down conversion catch in yesterday’s 2-minute drill. He said it’s a learning moment — one he won’t soon forget.



And then he pulled out the shirt! pic.twitter.com/gg1Dlw4BFO — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 8, 2022

Good thing my wife and BTSC don’t hand out shirts like this. I’d have to wear it permanently.

Thursday 6/9

Based on a couple of conversations that I had today, #Steelers fans should be encouraged about the progress of Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract situation.



Might not be imminent, but overwhelming sense is that it's in a very, very good spot. @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) June 9, 2022

If there’s a Honey-Do list for Omar Khan, this would definitely top it. I am encouraged at this news.

Friday 6/10

Linebacker Joe Schobert is visiting the Saints, per source. He had 112 tackles last year for the Steelers. Made the Pro Bowl in 2017 while with the Browns. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 10, 2022

Schobert wasn’t horrendous as a Steeler, he just wasn’t the right fit. Here’s hoping Joe gets a shot in the Big Easy.

Saturday 6/11

A hometown concert. That’s pretty cool.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.