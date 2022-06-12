A Letter From the Editor: Welcome to the dog days of summer, Steelers fans

Well, they’re here.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapping up their three-day mandatory veteran minicamp last week, the team has mostly left the team facility and are off on their own until they report to training camp on July 26th.

Welcome to the dog days of the NFL calendar.

It is the next 6+ weeks where the age-old saying “no news is good news” comes into play. The only news fans want to hear about during this time are new contracts, the acquisition of a new player or any amount of content to get them prepared for the 2022 Steelers season.

Outside of the aforementioned news, very few are considered positive. This is when a player decides to go on a Twitter rant, spouting nonsense, I’m talking to you Devin Bush. It could also be when players get into trouble off the field, who can forget the news of another pending Martavis Bryant suspension? Plain and simple, the more boring these next six weeks are, the better.

But that’s not what this article is about. No, this article is about how we here at BTSC are going to help you get through these dog days until the start of training camp.

Before going any further, if you are someone who wants to step away from the Steelers, and the NFL, during these next few weeks, I get it. There are times I wish I could do this, but the NFL has become a 365 day job for the vast majority of sports media.

As for those who are the purest die hard fans, and never miss a day of content/coverage, I want to let you know we will have you covered every step of the way in every capacity.

On the editorial side, we will continue to deliver the same amount of coverage every day at BTSC. And while we might be diving into features and different types of series to get us all through the no-news period, there won’t ever be a day you check BTSC and don’t see at least six new articles on the page. The writing team will continue to keep their nose to the grindstone and provide the same quality content you’ve come to trust even during the season.

On the podcast side the same will be true. Monday thru Friday you will get three fresh podcasts a day, and continued coverage on the weekends. If news breaks, we’ll have everything right there wherever you enjoy your podcasts, we are everywhere just search ‘Steelers’ or ‘Behind the Steel Curtain’ wherever you get your podcasts to find our audio content. But just like the writing won’t let up, neither will the podcasts.

Again, there are some who like to enjoy their summer and will return back when the players report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA for the first time since 2019. But if you are reading this article, there is a good chance you are not one of those people. There is a higher likelihood you are the die hard fan who never misses a beat with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And for those fans, BTSC will have you covered every step of the way, in every single way.

You can take that to the bank.

Is it July 26th yet?

(Note: The Letter From the Editor feature runs every Sunday during the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason.)