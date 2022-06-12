Can Tyson Alualu give the Steelers another high-level season?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Tyson Alualu

Position: Defensive Tackle

Age: 35

Year: 13

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 304

Drafted: 2010 Round 1, Pick 10 (Jacksonville Jaguars)

College: California

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Coming off of a fantastic 2020 season, Tyson Alualu appeared to be the answer for the Steelers at the nose tackle position. But an ankle injury in Week 2 which knocked him out for the season had some wondering if he would return for another NFL season. Coming back at 35 years old, the biggest question is how much Alualu has left in the tank. While a drop off in play is not something expected to a point which would have any roster implications, the higher quality of production Alualu can give the Steelers as he comes back from injury, the better off their defensivef line will be in 2022.

Daniel Archibong

Position: Defensive Line

Age: 24

Year: 2

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 307

Drafted: UDFA in 2021 (Chicago Bears)

College: Temple

Roster Outlook: Doubtful

Analysis:

After failing to make the Chicago Bears roster last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers immediately signed Daniel Archibong to the practice squad. Called up twice in back-to-back weeks against the Chargers and Bengals, Archibong saw a total of 13 snaps on defense and six on special teams as he contributed to two tackles. With a very deep defensive line room at this time, Archibong‘s most promising path with the 2022 Steelers remains via the practice squad.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don't miss a thing.