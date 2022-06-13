6 types of Steelers stories that will dominate headlines between now and training camp

The Steelers just concluded their three-day minicamp last week, which officially punted the schedule down to the portion of the NFL offseason where news and activities are scarce.

That’s right, there will be no scheduled Steelers activities between now and the end of July when the boys convene at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., for training camp. But there still has to be NFL news, right?

We all know the NFL likes to dominate the spotlight 24/7/365, which, math and time being what they are, includes June and July. Therefore, stories must be generated. Discussions must be had. Faux outrage must be induced.

With that in mind, below are the six types of Steelers stories that will dominate the headlines between now and training camp:

1.) The Steelers should sign (insert veteran free agent here) for depth

Just look at this list of available free agents, courtesy of Spotrac.

Julio Jones is still out there. “Should the Steelers sign Julio Jones to mentor their young receiving corps?” Gold. “Why the Steelers should kick the tires on Ndamukong Suh.” Think about the discussions this headline would generate, especially when you consider how much Suh has always loved to kick things, himself.

2.) The Steelers should trade Mason Rudolph to that team with the poor quarterback depth

If you’re reading this, chances are, you hate Mason Rudolph. But you likely still think the Steelers could fetch a draft pick by trading him to a team in desperate need of quarterback depth.

And if the Steelers do that...

3.) Should the Steelers try and lure Ryan Fitzpatrick out of retirement?

That’s right, Fitzmagic, the jolly journeyman quarterback, just announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons and nine different teams. If the Steelers unload Rudolph, that would pave the way for them to sign a veteran quarterback to come in and assume the very vital mentorship role. Heck, if there’s still some magic left in that right arm of his, Fitzpatrick could start for a year, while Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun (practice squad) sit and learn. Obviously, it doesn’t have to be Fitzpatrick. Just about any available free-agent quarterback will work. How about Cam Newton? Damn, that would drive hella traffic!

4.) (Insert Steelers player here) creates controversy with social media stuff

It was about a year ago at this time that Devin Bush, who had a very opinionated summer on Twitter, created quite the buzz by quote tweeting a video of a cat falling down a stairwell. Bush made matters worse by using the “quote” portion of the tweet to make a tasteless joke. This generated discussions and debates that lasted for days. I got involved in these discussions and sided with Team Devin. Anyway, I just went to a wedding last week and danced awkwardly for like an hour. I don’t know what was more cringe-worthy: My wedding dance moves last week or my decision to debate Devin Bush’s cat joke last summer.

5.) National NFL reporter gives Steelers no chance to do anything in 2022

That’s right, at some point this summer, some national reporter will pick the Steelers to finish dead-last in the AFC North. This will lead to outrage, debates, various local interviews with this national reporter, and calls from some fans for Mike Tomlin to be fired—in July, when coaches almost always get fired.

6.) That time I went to that one Steelers game with my dad at Three Rivers Stadium/Heinz Field/some road venue

For the record, I really love these kinds of stories. Heck, I plan on writing a few of them between now and the start of Steelers training camp. I really want you to read them, too, even though I know you won’t (you’ll be reading the ones about Fitzmagic).

There you have it, the six types of Steelers stories you’ll be reading between now and training camp.

Happy summer!