How will the Steelers utilize wide receiver Calvin Austin III?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Calvin Austin III

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 23

Year: 1

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 162

Drafted: 2022, Round 4, Pick 138

College: Memphis

Roster Outlook: Highly likely

Analysis:

The speedster out of Memphis will offer a unique skill set for the Steelers offense in 2022. But exactly how will the Steelers utilize Calvin Austin, especially in his rookie season? Will he lineup on the outside much like his time in college or will he spend time in the slot? Will he get involved in the rushing attack and will he be called on in any form of kick returns? Being a Day 3 selection, he’s not exactly a roster lock but is as close to one as possible. The biggest thing for the Steelers and Austin in 2022 will be how soon and how much he gets involved in the offensive game plan.

Genard Avery

Position: Outside linebacker

Age: 27

Year: 5

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 250

Drafted: 2018, Round 5, Pick 150 (Cleveland Browns)

College: Memphis

Roster Outlook: Highly likely

Analysis:

After being traded from Cleveland to Philadelphia in the middle of his second season, Genard Avery is looking for exactly how he fits with a specific NFL team. While Steelers fans appreciate the versatility of Avery as either an inside or outside linebacker, it appears he will at least start off on the outside as that is how he is listed on the Steelers roster. One of several players added to the Steelers defense this offseason who may not fit exactly into the typical mold of one position group, seeing how the Steelers defense utilizes potential ‘hybrid’ players such as Avery this season is something to look for throughout the preseason. If, for some reason, Avery didn’t pan out and did not make the Steelers roster, it would come as a big surprise.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.