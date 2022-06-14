Can Chris Boswell cement himself as the Steelers greatest kicker?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Chris Boswell

Position: Kicker

Age: 31

Year: 8

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 185

Drafted: UDFA 2014 (Houston Texans)

College: Rice

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

After a rough 2018 season, Chris Boswell has found himself back to his typical form over the last three years and has reclaimed the spot of the most accurate field-goal kicker in Steelers history with more than five attempts. Giving the Steelers the extra security coming through with clutch kicks over the years, Chris Boswell shows no sign of slowing down in his NFL career. Entering the final year of his contract with a Steelers, look for a Boswell extension on the horizon as the Steelers lock-in arguably their greatest kicker of all time.

Miles Boykin

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 25

Year: 4

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 220

Drafted: 2019, Round 3, Pick 93 (Baltimore Ravens)

College: Notre Dame

Roster Outlook: Likely, but must earn it

Analysis:

Released by the Ravens earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed Miles Boykin off waivers inheriting his $2.54 million contract for this final season of his rookie deal. With an inside track to make the roster based on his 40 games in three NFL seasons and his third-round pedigree, Boykin will have to hold off other wide receivers trying to find their way onto the 53-man roster. Also contributing on special teams, which will go along way, Boykin would not cost for Steelers anything in dead money should he not make the team. Ultimately, it will be Boykin’s preseason performance and scheme fit which will determine his future in Pittsburgh.

