Can Chase Claypool emerge as the Steelers top receiver in 2022?

Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster.

Devin Bush

Position: Linebacker

Age: 23

Year: 4

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 234

Drafted: 2019, Round 1, Pick 10

College: Michigan

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

While some of the Steelers fan base may not like the fact Busch is a roster lock, his 2022 salary is fully guaranteed and gives no cap relief whether he is on or off the roster. Even if Bush were to lose his starting position, he still brings needed depth as he looks too revive his career in a contract year. Possibly being the player used more in the ‘buck’ alignment in the Steelers defense rather than Myles Jack, exactly what the Steelers are planning to do with the roles of their linebackers this season remains to be seen. But after getting a year of playing time coming off his major knee injury, 2022 is the most pivotal year for Bush and his future with the Steelers and the NFL.

Chase Claypool

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 23

Year: 3

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 238

Drafted: 2020, Round 2, Pick 49

College: Notre Dame

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

Despite many feeling Claypool had a down year in 2021, the only main statistic where he saw it significant drop off was touchdowns. With the Steelers not addressing wide receiver in the NFL draft in 2021, Chase Claypool was still the newest significant contributor in the position group last season. But with a lot of turnover and selecting two new wide receivers in 2022, Chase Claypool has now moved Into the position of the second longest tenured wide receiver on the Steelers roster. No longer the new kid in town, Chase Claypool will have the opportunity to show he is the top dog of the Steelers wide receivers.

